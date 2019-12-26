If you’re a Billy Joel fan, don’t miss this podcast

Billy Joel is clearly a music legend and one of the most popular performers among our listeners.

Over the past few months, I've had a unique opportunity to host performances featuring Mark Rivera who has played sax with Billy Joel for the past few decades. Mark joined me on the air a couple weeks ago to talk about the performances, what it's like to work with Billy Joel and how humbling real life can be, even for celebrities.

My podcast co-hosts Jay Black and Jessica Gibson and I talk about Jay's obsession with Billy Joel and the serious side of why he's such an inspiration for so many.

