It’s Cyndi Lauper’s final tour and she is heading to New York

The tremendously talented Cyndi Lauper hits the road for a final tour titled "Girls Just Want to have Fun Tour."

Cyndi has sold over thirty million records, nominated for many awards, walking away with a Grammy Award win, she has won two American Music Awards, an Emmy and three MTV Awards.

2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show Getty Images loading...

It was in 1983 when Cyndi released "She’s so Unusual," which earned her a Grammy Award for Best New Artist. At the time Cyndi Lauper became the first female singer to have four top five singles in a debut album. An amazing accomplishment.

Cyndi Lauper is also a successful author writing a best-selling memoir about her life and storied career. She grew up in Queens, New York leaving her home at the age of seventeen and working jobs as a hot walker at the horse track and an IHOP server, just to name a few, all the while playing local gigs at small venues.

In addition to performing and writing, Cyndi is a mother, author, and outspoken activist.

Cyndi Lauper songs "True Colors," "Time after Time," and "Girls Just Want to have Fun" have all experienced meteoric success on the Billboard charts.

She continues to tour all over the world and tickets are going fast for her new Girls Just Want to have Fun Tour which will have a must stop in her home city of New York and will be playing the iconic Madison Square Garden on Oct. 30.

Photo by Chris Appano on Unsplash Photo by Chris Appano on Unsplash loading...

I found Cyndi to be real, she is also funny and compassionate about her causes which include HIV/AIDS. Her voice is still on target, and she will put on a great show for her appreciative fans. I am one.

Get your tickets and see a “true” legend.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

