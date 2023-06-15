Taylor Swift’s ex Matt Healy’s band, The 1975, coming to NJ area

If you’re looking to run into Taylor Swift at The 1975 concert, you’ll be disappointed to know that the couple broke up after what is probably Taylor’s shortest relationship. But before he dated Taylor, Matt Healy, frontman of the band The 1975, gained his own popularity through his music and his personal story.

The 1975 have announced a brand new tour and they are coming to the New Jersey area this fall.

If you listen to alternative music, you definitely know who this band is as they’ve been around since the early 2000s, but if you don’t know who they are, you’ve been hearing Matt’s name all over the internet recently because of his recent relationship with Taylor Swift.

The 1975 is an English pop-rock band based in Manchester, England. They’ve toured the area plenty of times playing smaller general admission venues, but now they are making their way back here on a new North American tour performing in some bigger, better places in the New Jersey area.

On November 10, they will be performing at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly.

Then on November 14, they will perform at the legendary Madison Square Garden in NYC.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m.

