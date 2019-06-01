Bill on Murphy’s desk to strip sex-crime convicts of pensions

Public workers or elected officials in New Jersey convicted of sexual misconduct while on duty would have to forfeit their pensions under a bipartisan measure that the Legislature sent to Gov. Phil Murphy's desk this week.

The measure passed the Democrat-led Senate on Thursday, 37-0. It passed the Democrat-controlled Assembly 79-0 in September.

It's unclear whether Murphy, a Democrat, will sign the bill. His office declined on Friday to comment, citing a policy of not weighing in on pending legislation before the governor acts.

The bill was authored in the Senate by Republican Kristin Corrado, who says she was inspired to write the measure based on her time as Passaic County clerk. She said she's seen people convicted of crimes or plea down to lesser crimes and get only a slap "slap on the wrist."

"Anyone who has the audacity to use their taxpayer-funded position of power to assault a coworker doesn't deserve a state pension," she said.

Under current law, officials convicted of committing certain crimes related to their official duties, including bribery and official misconduct, can be stripped of their pensions.

The measure would expand the law to include sexual assault, lewdness, sexual contact, and first-degree corruption of public resources.

Corrado said the bill would not be retroactive.

