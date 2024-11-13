Wegmans joins other supermarket chains in offering Thanksgiving meal deals

Chain has multiple locations in NJ

The wallet takes a hit during the holiday season, but Wegmans is doing what it can to soften the blow.

The grocery chain is offering a Thanksgiving meal for less than $6 a person. According to the company, the meal serves eight people and includes all of the Thanksgiving favorites.

“The meal is often the centerpiece of Thanksgiving Day celebrations, and we want to make it easy for our customers to put a delicious, affordable meal on the table. At less than $6 per person, we hope our Thanksgiving meal allows customers to spend less time stressing about the meal, and more time enjoying the day with family and friends.” Senior VP of Pricing, Analytics, and Insights Tom Way said.

The Thanksgiving meal includes the following:

Shady Brook Farms Frozen Turkey, 13 lbs.

McCormick Brown Gravy Mix, 2 count

Wegmans Stuffing Mix, 2 count

Wegmans FYFGA Yellow Onions, 2 lb. bag

Wegmans Celery, 1 bunch

Wegmans Chicken Stock, 1 count

Wegmans Dinner Rolls, 1 count

Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix, 2 count

Wegmans Canned Corn, 2 count

Wegmans Cranberry Sauce, 1 count

Wegmans Cut Green Beans, 2 count

Wegmans French Fried Onions, 1 count

Wegmans Cream of Mushroom Soup, 2 count

Wegmans FYFGA Russet Potatoes, 5 lb. bag

Yams, 3 count

Sara Lee Frozen Pie, 1 count

Wegmans Whipped Topping, 1 count

Promotional prices for frozen turkey are available now, with Nov. 17 marking when the other Thanksgiving promotional prices begin, according to the company.

New Jersey is home to nine Wegmans locations: Bridgewater, Cherry Hill, Hanover, Manalapan, Montvale, Mount Laurel, Ocean Township, Princeton and Woodbridge.

