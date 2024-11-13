Big Thanksgiving meal savings happening at popular NJ grocery chain
Wegmans joins other supermarket chains in offering Thanksgiving meal deals
Chain has multiple locations in NJ
The wallet takes a hit during the holiday season, but Wegmans is doing what it can to soften the blow.
The grocery chain is offering a Thanksgiving meal for less than $6 a person. According to the company, the meal serves eight people and includes all of the Thanksgiving favorites.
“The meal is often the centerpiece of Thanksgiving Day celebrations, and we want to make it easy for our customers to put a delicious, affordable meal on the table. At less than $6 per person, we hope our Thanksgiving meal allows customers to spend less time stressing about the meal, and more time enjoying the day with family and friends.” Senior VP of Pricing, Analytics, and Insights Tom Way said.
The Thanksgiving meal includes the following:
- Shady Brook Farms Frozen Turkey, 13 lbs.
- McCormick Brown Gravy Mix, 2 count
- Wegmans Stuffing Mix, 2 count
- Wegmans FYFGA Yellow Onions, 2 lb. bag
- Wegmans Celery, 1 bunch
- Wegmans Chicken Stock, 1 count
- Wegmans Dinner Rolls, 1 count
- Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix, 2 count
- Wegmans Canned Corn, 2 count
- Wegmans Cranberry Sauce, 1 count
- Wegmans Cut Green Beans, 2 count
- Wegmans French Fried Onions, 1 count
- Wegmans Cream of Mushroom Soup, 2 count
- Wegmans FYFGA Russet Potatoes, 5 lb. bag
- Yams, 3 count
- Sara Lee Frozen Pie, 1 count
- Wegmans Whipped Topping, 1 count
Promotional prices for frozen turkey are available now, with Nov. 17 marking when the other Thanksgiving promotional prices begin, according to the company.
New Jersey is home to nine Wegmans locations: Bridgewater, Cherry Hill, Hanover, Manalapan, Montvale, Mount Laurel, Ocean Township, Princeton and Woodbridge.
