These 10 places have the best cupcakes in NJ
🎂 Bakeries in many counties
🎂 Keep in mind for the holidays
🎂 Gluten-free options available
We're lucky to be in a state that has a vibrant dessert scene, but that also made it challenging to narrow down the top 10 list.
We asked New Jersey 101.5 Facebook followers to chime in, and they didn't disappoint. We got 175 replies!
Four of our featured picks have more than one location, so hopefully there's a convenient spot near you.
Cupcakes of all sizes are featured, along with gluten-free cupcakes, options for pets and innovative flavors.
SEE ALSO: top 10 unique museums found in New Jersey
With the holiday season upon us, don't forget to remember these businesses when choosing your party's desserts. Did your go-to business make our list?
Report a correction | Contact our newsroom
Top 10 places for cupcakes in NJ
Keep these places in mind for your next social gathering
Gallery Credit: Jill Croce
Best New Jersey Diners For Breakfast and Lunch
Thank you to our New Jersey listeners for these recommendations.
Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea