These 10 places have the best cupcakes in NJ

🎂 Bakeries in many counties

🎂 Keep in mind for the holidays

🎂 Gluten-free options available

We're lucky to be in a state that has a vibrant dessert scene, but that also made it challenging to narrow down the top 10 list.

We asked New Jersey 101.5 Facebook followers to chime in, and they didn't disappoint. We got 175 replies!

Four of our featured picks have more than one location, so hopefully there's a convenient spot near you.

Cupcakes of all sizes are featured, along with gluten-free cupcakes, options for pets and innovative flavors.

With the holiday season upon us, don't forget to remember these businesses when choosing your party's desserts. Did your go-to business make our list?

Top 10 places for cupcakes in NJ

Keep these places in mind for your next social gathering

Gallery Credit: Jill Croce

