🍪10+ counties mentioned

🍪Some offer online orders

🍪Perfect for holiday gatherings

Forget the aisles of big corporations to snag the perfect cookie! Lucky for New Jerseyans, plenty of independent businesses exist with unique twists on the classic dessert.

Cookie shooters, cookie cakes and strawberry dark chocolate chip cookies just scratch the service with the variety found below.

Our list features 11 counties: Union, Burlington, Morris, Hudson, Essex, Bergen, Monmouth, Somerset, Hunterdon, Ocean and Mercer. It was tough to narrow down the top 10 list, especially with New Jersey 101.5 Facebook followers dipping their thoughts in the conversation.

viewers give opinions Canva loading...

Did your favorite business make our list? Don't forget our list as you shop for desserts for the holidays.

thoughts of cupcakes Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration loading...

Top 10 places for cookies in NJ Our cookie list features many counties! Gallery Credit: Jill Croce

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom