New Jersey’s top 10 places to get cookies
🍪10+ counties mentioned
🍪Some offer online orders
🍪Perfect for holiday gatherings
Forget the aisles of big corporations to snag the perfect cookie! Lucky for New Jerseyans, plenty of independent businesses exist with unique twists on the classic dessert.
Cookie shooters, cookie cakes and strawberry dark chocolate chip cookies just scratch the service with the variety found below.
Our list features 11 counties: Union, Burlington, Morris, Hudson, Essex, Bergen, Monmouth, Somerset, Hunterdon, Ocean and Mercer. It was tough to narrow down the top 10 list, especially with New Jersey 101.5 Facebook followers dipping their thoughts in the conversation.
Did your favorite business make our list? Don't forget our list as you shop for desserts for the holidays.
Top 10 places for cookies in NJ
Gallery Credit: Jill Croce
