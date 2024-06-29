Big red flag Gen Z lacks confidence – Should NJ worry?

I don't know if my writing this makes me seem old and out of touch, or if I legitimately have something to be wondering about. I'd love to know from others who are part of the Gen Z generation if this is indeed what the future will look like.

According to a recent survey, around 26% (1 in 4) of Gen Zers said they take their parents to job interviews with them. That's no small number, either. Just over a quarter of the entire generation feels this is OK (you can check out the Resume Templates survey here).

Now before I go any further with this, I have to know. Is this strange? If you're a Millenial, Gen Xer, or Baby Boomer, did you or would you ever take your parents to a job interview with you?

I'm what you would consider an older millennial. I started working my first job the day I turned 16, and my parents were not present whatsoever for the interview at all.

Yes, they helped me look for jobs just before I turned 16, but that was it. That interview, and every interview I've ever had since then was only between me and the hiring manager(s).

In fact, I would think that if I had any family members or friends present during an actual interview it would be a major distraction. I just couldn't imagine anyone else speaking for me in a setting like that.

This is why I find it odd to have my parents help me ace an interview while being present at the interview. Not waiting in the car. Not waiting in the lobby. But actually sitting right there with me while being interviewed.

From my perspective, it screams a lack of confidence. If you don't feel like you can handle the pressure of sitting with an interviewer, how can they feel confident in your abilities to handle the job on your own?

In fact, I wouldn't even blame the interviewer for worrying that you might need your parents there with you on your first day at work because you lack the confidence to get through the day yourself. I'm sorry, but to me, it's a big red flag that our youngest generation entering the workforce lacks the skills and confidence to handle even the most basic of tasks in an entry-level position.

This isn't limited to interviews on location either. Parents also appeared on Zoom meetings, and in some cases, even spoke in place of their child. It just seems so strange to me.

With that said, I'm really curious to hear from Gen Zers here in New Jersey who have done this before. What is the motivation to bring your parents to an interview in the first place? What is it you're so unsure of if you go to an interview without them?

And if you're a hiring manager, have you seen this before? I guess I'm more curious to know if those living in New Jersey are among the 26% that were part of this survey.

Feel free to drop a note in the comments, or leave me a message on our NJ 101.5 app (you'll find my name, Mike Brant, in the chat feature), with your thoughts on this. We could even chat about it during my Sunday morning show.

I especially want to hear from Gen Zers with their thoughts on this. Is this something I should be embracing? Is bringing your parents to an interview with you slowly becoming the new norm?

Or, am I right to be concerned by viewing this as a big red flag when it comes to confidence? One thing's for sure, times certainly are changing.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.