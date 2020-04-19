Big news! Starting Friday night April 24, join me right here on New Jersey 101.5 for Big Joe's House Party.

Starting at 7:00 p.m., we'll be taking your favorite party song requests and dedications from our house to your house.

You can call in at 1-800-283-1015 or make your request using the chat feature in the New Jersey 101.5 app, (see detailed instructions below.)

Also show us know how you are partying this weekend on social media using #BigJoesHouseParty.

We may even feature your photos, videos or comments on our website as we kick off a great weekend of fun.

I can't wait to bring the party from our house to your house, starting this Friday at 7:00 pm, only on New Jersey's biggest and best... New Jersey 101.5!