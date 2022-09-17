Big Joe shares Donna’s Buffalo wing dip

It’s football season. People are winding down after a great summer here in New Jersey and settling in front of their 200-foot TVs and starting to enjoy the weekly weekend American tradition of watching your favorite football teams.

I love this time of year because you can enjoy some great apps with your favorite beverage and enjoy the game.

Donna Kennelly from Lincroft sent me this great version of a Buffalo wing dip. I enjoy Buffalo wings, nice and spicy, so to put all that in a dip is great. Donna says that you can also turn this into an entrée. I like it as an app.

Donna said that she tried this dish at a friend’s Halloween party, she tasted and tweaked the recipe to what you see here today. I tried it and I enjoy it. Her recipe calls for Frank’s hot sauce which is good but I like cholula hot sauce which I think has a little more taste to it than Frank’s sauce.

Make the recipe your own. Donna did and we’re thrilled that she sent it in. Thanks, Donna.

Ingredients:

2 pounds of chicken tenders or thin chicken cutlets

1⁄2 cup of Frank’s hot sauce (I use enough for a spicy taste but just add more or less depending on your heat factor)

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1⁄2 small bottle Ranch dressing

1⁄2 small bottle blue cheese

1 cup extra sharp shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles

How to put it together:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large sauté pan brown chicken tenders until cooked. Then shred cooked tenders. (Can be put in the blender a couple of pieces at a time to shred.)

Mix together all the other ingredients except shredded cheese. Add mixture to shredded chicken and mix together. Put in an oven-safe baking dish and sprinkle shredded cheddar cheese and blue cheese crumbles on top. Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes or until bubbly hot.

Enjoy with tortilla chips or crackers.

