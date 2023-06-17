When temperatures start climbing here in the Great Garden State, I love a refreshing cocktail. I know warmer weather calls for more consumption of water to hydrate. I certainly agree with that but it also calls for refreshing adult beverages that allow me to tolerate the heat and enjoy the company of my family and friends. Here are my favorite summer cocktails. Some are very simple, some are a little more complicated but worth the effort in creating such a great inviting beverage.

Italian Spritz

I have been to Italy many years ago. I was too busy drinking wine and avoided the world famous Italian Spritz. My friend Tom went to Italy recently and he reminded me that most café’s in Italy were serving these up. Tom is a retired world class bartender and made me one, then another. I am hooked. This is one of my favorite summer beverages. Note: Prosecco and Aperol are easily find in your liquor store.

I use a big wine goblet for this as it serves it best

Fill your goblet about ¾ with ice

Pour in 3 parts Prosecco (Italian sparkling wine)

Pour in 2 parts Aperol (Italian liqueur)

Pour in a splash of club soda or seltzer (plain)

Stir very briefly and gently then garnish with a generous slice of orange.

The John Daly

Many of you know an Arnie Palmer which is ½ Iced Tea and ½ Lemonade. Well, an adult version of the Arnie Palmer was created called a John Daly who is a professional golfer who is also known for his antics as an epic drinker. I love John Daly’s and enjoy them during the day if I have friends coming over.

Fill a pint glass with ice

Add:

2oz of Tito’s Vodka

2 Oz of Pure Leaf Black Leaf Unsweetened tea

2 oz of Minute Maid Yellow Lemonade or you can use the Minute Maid No Sugar Yellow Lemonade

Mix briskly serve with a lemon or orange slice. It’s very good. For an extra cold refreshing drink place glasses in freezer for a while. I keep them in there all summer and they are ready to go when needed.

Big Joe’s Peach Sangria

Here is one summer cocktail that you’ll love making now and frequently throughout your summer fun. I was introduced to this peach sangria by a friend and absolutely think it’s the best. The drink exudes summer and is a great way to entertain friends and family. So even though it’s still spring, it couldn’t hurt for you to make a pitcher or two of this before you open the pool. It will get you in the summer mood and well-prepped for a full summer of fun.

There are lots of recipes out there but sometimes I like making it with just peaches as the fruit component. It's so refreshing and you can get incredible Jersey Fresh peaches this time of year that make this sangria extra special.

The Grand Marnier adds an orange character to complement the peaches and the brandy adds a nice depth to the drink which I think balances the freshness. Enjoy the summer, sit back and enjoy a great pitcher of one of my summer favorites.

You'll need:

2 (750-ml) bottles white wine, chilled 1 cup brandy 1/2 cup of Grand Marnier

1/2 cup peach liqueur 1/4 cup of silver tequila 2 white peaches, sliced 1/2 cup of white peach puree 2 cans of ginger ale

How to put it together:

I like to make the peach puree in a blender but you could also buy fresh peach juice or puree in the store. To make at home simply peel the skin, remove the pit and blend until really smooth. Add the peach puree to a large pitcher.

Slice the other two peaches into slices and add to the pitcher. Now add everything else, the brandy, Grand Marnier, tequila, liqueur and wine. Stir gently with a wooden or plastic spoon, don’t use a metal spoon.

Chill for at least an hour; add a splash of ginger ale to each glass before serving. Enjoy.

Big Joe’s Red Ruby Margarita

So this is the time of year when you throw back a great margarita. Whether you’re outdoors cooking, by the pool or on the deck a nice margarita is the way to go.

Years ago my cousin turned me on to his famous Grapefruit Margarita. Oh boy was it good. It was very refreshing and they went down pretty quick. My cousin squeezed red ruby grapefruit; don’t use plain grapefruit, the red ruby gives a little bit of sweetness to it, making for a great natural flavor.

If you don’t have the time to squeeze, get Ocean Spray Red ruby Grapefruit Juice, but watch the sugar! I use Grand Marnier in this rather than Triple Sec. I think the Grand Marnier cuts the acidity and isn’t as sharp as the Triple Sec.

Notice the lime isn’t a part of this, this is on purpose, and I tried it and didn’t like the battle of tree fruit going on in my mouth. It altered the taste of this very good cocktail.

In a blender add the following:

The juice of 5-6 Red Ruby Grapefruits (depending on size) about 2 cups (don’t use frozen grapefruit juice, you can prepare and squeeze ahead of time.)

4 ounces of Grand Marnier (some people like Triple Sec but I think the flavor of Grand Marnier is best.)

8-10 ounces of good tequila (I like Avion, very smooth, but any 100% de agave tequila works wonderfully.)

Blend ingredients for about 30 – 45 seconds

Fill pitcher half way with ice, cubes, not crushed, add blended ingredients to ice filled pitcher, stir well. You can salt the rims of your glasses or if you don’t like salt you can lightly sugar the rims instead. Using a strainer pour into chilled glasses and garnish with a slice of grapefruit.

Serve immediately and often. Enjoy!

Big Joe’s Summer Beer Cocktail

It's the perfect time of year to make this Summer Beer cocktail. It's so simple to make and is very refreshing on a hot summer day. You can take this base recipe a few different ways, using different flavored lemonade or even limeade.

Also don't be afraid to experiment with different flavored vodka or light beer, the options are limitless and you are bound to find a perfect combination of flavors for your liking.

Make a pitcher this weekend and enjoy with some friends, but watch out, they are stronger than they taste, so please enjoy them responsibly. Cheers!

You'll need:

1 can of frozen lemonade concentrate

12 oz vodka

4 bottles of any light beer

Ice

1 Lemon

How to put it together:

In a large pitcher add the frozen lemonade concentrate, using the lemonade can to measure add one can worth of vodka (approx 12 oz). Stir to mix and melt the concentrate. Add the light beer and stir gently until completely incorporated. Add a small amount of ice to the pitcher to keep cool.

To serve: pour in a glass filled with ice and garnish with a lemon slice.

The Moscow Mule

The Moscow Mule was voted one if not THE most popular cocktail here in New Jersey. While I find that research to be suspect, there are many of us here in New Jersey who enjoy the “Mule”. It is served in a copper mug to preserve the cold. Here is the recipe for a good Moscow Mule: Ingredients:

2 oz of Tito’s Vodka,

Squeeze juice from ½ lime

4 ½ oz Ginger beer

Combine vodka and ginger beer in a copper mug or highball glass filled with ice. Add lime juice. Stir gently Served on the rocks; Garnish: with a slice or wedge of lime

Use a copper mug or highball glass

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

