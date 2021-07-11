Big Joe Jersey Talent Show: Week 1 — Vote for your favorite here!

The hottest talent show of the summer is underway!

Here's where you vote for the contestants who will go onto the next round.

Scroll down to vote for your favorite from the Sunday, July 11 competition. Voting ends at 8 p.m.

After missing a year because of the pandemic, a New Jersey tradition that has been a part of the New Jersey entertainment scene for the last 20 years, is back at its iconic home at Jenkinsons in Point Pleasant Beach. The show starts at 7 p.m. and will run on the following dates.

(Toniann Antonelli/Townsquare Media NJ)

(Toniann Antonelli/Townsquare Media NJ)

Big Joe Jersey Talent Show Competitive Rounds

July 11

July 18

July 25

August 1

August 8

August 15

Big Joe Jersey Talent Show Semi-final Rounds

August 22

August 29

Big Joe Jersey Talent Show Finals

September 5

Week 1 — Vote here!

(If the poll does not display correctly, click here.)

For the complete rules and regulations please click here.

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.

Olympic athletes from NJ competing in Tokyo 2021 After the pandemic sidelined world-class athletes in 2020, at least 18 Olympic contenders with New Jersey roots have qualified for the Tokyo Olympic games. Some are returning after an appearance in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2016 — while others find themselves in their first Olympics.

Here's the roundup of contenders, grouped by sport, with the opening ceremony set for July 23.