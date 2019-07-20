Hey everybody, Sunday night's Big Joe Jersey Talent Show at Jenkinson's in Pt. Pleasant Beach has been canceled due to the excessive heat warning, and for the safety of our staff, contestants and audience.

We look forward to seeing you next Sunday, July 28, at 7:00 p.m. on the beach at Jenkinson's for another great night featuring the best amateur talent in New Jersey!

And remember Jenkinson's remains the place to beat the heat this summer, in their arcade, aquarium, pavilion and of course with a nice, cold ice cream on the boardwalk!

As always thank you for your continued support. Stay safe, and stay cool this weekend.