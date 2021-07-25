Big Joe Talent Show Postponed tonight due to thunderstorms
This week edition of the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show scheduled for tonight, Sunday, July 25 has been postponed due thunderstorms in the area. All contestants for tonight's show will be rescheduled for a different Sunday night. Please Join us next week on Sunday at 7:00 pm in Point Pleasant at Jenkinsons.
