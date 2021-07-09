A New Jersey Tradition Kicks Off Sunday July 11 at 7:00pm

The Big Joe Jersey Talent Show kicks off Sunday night July 11. After missing a year because of the pandemic, a New Jersey tradition that has been a part of the New Jersey entertainment scene for the last 20 years, is back!

The Big Joe Jersey Talent Show will be back at its iconic home on the beach, at Jenkinsons in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey. The show starts at 7:00pm and will run on the following dates:

The 2021 Big Joe Jersey Talent Show Schedule

Competitive Rounds: All shows start at 7:00pm.

July 11

July 18

July 25

August 1

August 8

August 15

Semi Final Rounds:

August 22

August 29

Finals:

September 5

(Photo: Ethan Staple)

The Big Joe Jersey Talent Show is free and we welcome families and friends to bring their beach chairs and blankets, no coolers are allowed. Enjoy the best free local entertainment in New Jersey and please support the outstanding local amateur entertainment.

(Toniann Antonelli/Townsquare Media NJ)

The audience will vote on the contestants to choose who will go forward to the semi-final rounds. This year the prize package to the winner of the Talent Show will be worth over $10,000!

For the complete rules and regulations please click here.

(Photo: Ethan Staple)

The Big Joe Jersey Talent show has placed over 30 of its contestants on the stages of Broadway. Several of the contestants have gone on to place in the top five of "The Voice", "America's got Talent'' and "American Idol". The contest is open to anyone over the age of five to 105 and duets are allowed, however the prize package is set and cannot be doubled. There will also be no bands allowed as two people are the max.

Big Joe Talent Show

A hand full of spots still remain! Click here to participate in The Big Joe Jersey Talent Show and join us on the beach for some great free New Jersey entertainment.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.