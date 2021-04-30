The Big Joe Jersey Talent Show 2021 — Register now!

A New Jersey tradition continues: The Big Joe Jersey Talent Show on the beach at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach!

The Big Joe Jersey Talent Show returns to Point Pleasant Beach every Sunday night starting on July 11 and running through Sunday night Aug. 29. The final will be held on Sunday Sept. 5 with our celebrity judges crowning the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show Champion.

We cannot wait to see you perform on the beach live this summer at Jenkinson's in Point Pleasant Beach!

Thanks to our sponsors, Worldwide Piano and Music School in Edison and Gary Gellman of Gellman Images.

Fill out the form here and see the complete official rules below.

OFFICIAL TALENT SHOW RULES

Full time New Jersey Residents only; proof of residency may be required.

For registration and consideration in the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show, contestants must submit one :30 video of the performance with the form provided above to New Jersey 101.5 FM. The :30 video must contain the act/song/performance that contestant(s) will be performing at The Big Joe Jersey Talent Show. The staff at New Jersey 101.5 will select the acts and schedule them for the qualifying round. New Jersey 101.5 will notify all contestants via e-mail and/or cell phone regarding the status of selection.

Contestants may register ONLY ONCE. Contestants MUST be available on the scheduled date of the initial performance, the rain date which will be the following Monday night, the semi-final round(s) and the finals. A full calendar of those dates can be found in the registration form. Failure to miss any round of competition will result in forfeiture of any future performance.

Contestants must electronically submit audio without vocal tracks to the Talent Show Coordinator. Background vocals are acceptable. No CDs, cassettes, i-Pods, i-Pads or cell phones apps will be accepted on performance date. No lip syncing. No more than 2 performers for any act. No Bands. Deadline for entries is 11:59 PM, Monday, June 3, 2019.

In the interest of repetitiveness, no Patriotic songs such as the "Star Spangled Banner" & "God Bless America" will be allowed.

No performer will be accepted that has or has had a recording or any type of performance contract, or agent representative agreement. No professional performers will be accepted. Performers may have received financial compensation or remuneration in the total amount of $2,000 for all performances where compensated. Grand prize winners of other New Jersey Talent Shows are not eligible. All contestants may only perform once in the qualifying round. Acts are limited to 2 minutes 30 seconds for each performance throughout the competition. New Jersey 101.5 WKXW-FM will schedule all performances and notify contestants of the performance dates. All scheduled contestant must be present and register at the NJ 101.5 table no later than 6:15 p.m. on day of the show. Contestants will be required to sign a COVID release waiver in order to participate. Contestants waiting to perform must practice social distancing and wear a face mask when not on stage. Failure to do so may forfeit contestant participating for the scheduled show and for the entire season. Contestants should allow extra time for summer traffic and parking concerns.

Cell phone numbers will be required to contact the performers in case of last minute changes, postponements or cancellations. The cell phone number of a parent/guardian of any performers under 18 is required.

The Big Joe Jersey Talent Show will be held each Sunday evening beginning July 11, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST on the beach at Jenkinson's Boardwalk, 300 Ocean Ave, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742. Weekly winners from performances on July 11, July 18, July 25, August 1, August 8, August 15, August 22, and August 29 will advance to the Big Joe Talent Show Finals on September 5. Due to a shortened season, semi-finals will not be held. Total number of finalists will be based on the number of performers selected to advance each week.

In the event of inclement weather, the competition may be moved to the following Monday at the same time. If the event cannot be held on the following Monday evening due to inclement weather, scheduling conflicts or other unforeseen circumstances, contestants will be contacted by the Talent Show Coordinator to reschedule for a later date.

Previous Grand Champion winners of The Big Joe Jersey Talent Show are not eligible.

New Jersey 101.5 WKXW-FM reserves the right to exclude any contestant(s) deemed unacceptable or inappropriate. Any and all acts performed at the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show must be in good taste and suitable for family audiences. Any talent performer not adhering to this will be automatically disqualified and will be banned from performing at any future Talent Shows or station events. Each qualifying week will have at least one contestant selected to move on to the wild card round and/or semi-finals. Winners from the semi-finals will go on to compete in the finals. There will be only ONE Grand Champion winner. There is no compensation for second or third place contestants.

All decisions of New Jersey 101.5 WKXW-FM, including judging of all qualifying performances, semi-finals and final competitions are final. New Jersey 101.5 station management reserves the right to change or amend the rules concerning contestant participation of the Big Joe Talent Show at any time. By participating in the "New Jersey 101.5 Big Joe Jersey Talent Show,” contestants agree to conform to the above rules as well as those stated by Townsquare Media. Void where prohibited by law. One prize winner per household. Only individuals who have not won a prize, excluding consolation prizes or non-grand prizes, awarded to all qualifying contestants in other contests from WKXW-FM Radio in the sixty (60) days prior to each individual contest day are eligible to win on that day. Employees of individual prize sponsors, Townsquare Media, and their affiliate companies, advertising agencies, and their immediate families are not eligible to play or win. Winner is solely responsible for all applicable taxes.

Prize sponsors are entirely responsible for the prizes, including their quality, service, and valid dates for redemption. Odds of winning depend on the total number of participants. Station reserves the right to broadcast audio, photos and video or otherwise publish the names and likeness of all contestants. Judging shall be the responsibility of WKXW-FM Radio. Station reserves the right to alter contest rules including, but not limited to, the dates of the contest. Complete rules are available for inspection during regular business hours at the offices of WKXW-FM Radio, 109 Walters Ave., Trenton, New Jersey.

Prizes for the 2021 Big Joe Talent Show include a piano, (Retail Value TBD) courtesy of Worldwide Piano and Music School in Edison NJ, WorldwidePianoStores.com and a professional music video and multi-location photographic shoot courtesy of Gary Gellman of Gellman Images (Retail Value $5,000).

To see the full schedule check out our events calendar by clicking here!

Be sure to follow the Talent Show on Twitter and Instagram and tag us in your photos!

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.