New Jersey’s biggest talent show is back!

In its 22nd year, before there was American Idol, America’s Got Talent, or The X Factor there was The Big Joe Jersey Talent Show! We are thrilled to announce that the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show is back and ready to kick off Sunday, June 26th, 2022. Registration is now open and it's first come first served. The Big Joe Jersey Talent Show is held every Sunday night at 7 pm sharp on the beach at Jenkinson’s in Pt. Pleasant Beach. It’s free, bring your beach chairs.

The Big Joe Jersey Talent Show has some major credibility, talent scouts from 3 major networks and Broadway casting directors have repeatedly attended the finals of the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show. As a result, many contestants have gone on to the following:

4 of Big Joe’s contestants have gone on to place in the top 10 of American Idol including Jax from East Brunswick, NJ who placed third in season 14 of American Idol

Jacquie Lee Colts Neck a Big Joe Jersey Talent Show product was the runner-up on Season 5 of NBC’s The Voice

8 of Big Joe’s contestants have been invited and went on to TV’s America’s Got Talent 1 of those contestants went on to win $100,000.

Over 30 young contestants have gone on to perform on Broadway.

1 contestant has gone on to be nominated for a Grammy Award

1 contestant toured with Tony Bennett in Italy and has performed in the most prestigious Opera Houses of Europe.

Our celebrity judges who judge the semi-finals and finals of the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show have included Academy Award Winner and Golden Globe winner Franke Previte, Grammy Award Nominee and Billboard Number one hit singer Robert John, Broadway actress, and singer and former Rockette Lisa Sherman, and actor/comedian from the HBO TV series Boardwalk Empire and OZ, Jeff Norris plus other local musicians who have performed for years not only in New Jersey but throughout the country and Europe.

Bring your friends and family along with your beach chairs and enjoy the best free entertainment in New Jersey, every Sunday night at 7 pm sharp on the beach at Jenkinson’s in Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ. The contestant will compete for a large prize package to be announced at the talent show. Register now the link to register is below and we look forward to seeing you this summer. Good luck!

