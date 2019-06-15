Sunday, June 23 marks the start of the 19th season of The Big Joe Jersey Talent Show. Can you believe it? 19 years ago we started shining a spotlight on the incredible amateur talent coming out of New Jersey. The tradition continues this summer on the beach at Jenkinson’s in Pt. Pleasant Beach! It’s the best free entertainment in NJ.

The big show starts at 7 p.m. sharp and runs every Sunday night throughout the summer. Bring your beach chairs, friends, family, neighbors and see who will be the next biggest New Jersey talent. Such as Ava Rose our 2018 first place winner!

Watch each week as the best amateur talent in New Jersey compete for the biggest prize package in talent show history!

Through the years The Big Joe Jersey Talent Show has been home to over 30 contestants who currently are, or who have been on Broadway. Plus several finalists have gone on to compete in major network talent shows such as American Idol, America’s Got Talent, and The Voice.

We can’t wait to kick off another great season. See you there!