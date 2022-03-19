New Jersey couple hits it big with a beach chair for the people

If you’ve ever seen the TV show Shark Tank you know how tough it is to sell your product to the “sharks” who are millionaire entrepreneurs that are looking for new products to expand their empire.

Screengrab Via YouTube / ABC YouTube Channel Screengrab Via YouTube / ABC YouTube Channel loading...

WellSpring Lake, New Jersey’s Leslie Hsu and her husband Greg Besner have created a beach chair that is easy to transport with straps to throw on your back and comes equipped with a sunshade and a waterproof bag that will hold phones, keys, and wallets. The innovative couple also wanted the beach chair to look aesthetically pleasing.

Tribeca Talks: 10 Years Of "Shark Tank" - 2018 Tribeca TV Festival Getty Images loading...

The couple, along with their two daughters sold their Sunflow beach chair during the holidays in 2020 at pop-up stores, online, and at Short Hills Mall. They were very successful. People suggested that they go on the TV show Shark Tank and they did.

Screengrab Via YouTube / ABC YouTube Channel Screengrab Via YouTube / ABC YouTube Channel loading...

The beach chair without all the accessories sells for close to $200.00 and for the entire accessories, including a matching towel you’ll dish out close to $300.00.

Kevin O'Leary Kevin O'Leary (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) loading...

They got on Shark Tank and there was some concern from a “shark” regarding the “high price”. After trying out the chair and some intense negotiations and the fact that the couple said they were on track to have sales this year at a whopping 400% increase, a couple of “sharks” got into heavy negotiations and the Jersey couple finally accepted a $1 million infusion with a 5% royalty for the first $1 million then continue with a 5% return on every chair. The offer was accepted from “shark” “Mr. Wonderful”, Kevin O’Leary.

Screengrab Via YouTube / ABC YouTube Channel Screengrab Via YouTube / ABC YouTube Channel loading...

It’s good to see a Jersey couple and small business get the recognition and do well, especially at the Jersey Shore. You can check out the beach chair at getsunflow.com and check out a clip from the show below, Good luck. Beach chairs for sale, Chris Christie sold separately.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Inventions you probably didn't know are New Jersey born