New Jersey natives strike a big deal on ‘Shark Tank’

Buena Papa, which means "good potato" in Spanish, is the name of the company that has taken a New Jersey couple to the next level.

Born out of a random dinner at home when Johanna Windon replaced the rice in a traditional Columbian dish with a homemade french fry, the company has taken off.

The reason was simple enough, they were home during the lockdowns and had all the ingredients for the traditional dish, including chorizo and pork belly, just no rice. Enter the french fry!

Husband and wife, James and Johanna are New Jersey natives who moved to Raliegh, North Carolina. The couple appeared on 'Shark Tank' and successfully secured $400,000 for a percentage of the company to expand, including into New Jersey.

They joined me on the air to share their story.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom