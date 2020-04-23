Jason Reddish is a Jersey guy with a business ready to help you. He runs Total Merchant Resources, a business in NJ, which happened to be featured on the hit show Shark Tank, ready to help you obtain critical financing for your business in these unprecedented times.

Jason joined me on the show this week and explained how he’s ready to help.

We also discussed the absurdity of wealthy higher education institutions receiving millions in stimulus funds. Princeton and Harvard with billions in endowment money, gave back the unnecessary funding so small businesses could get the help they need. Our own Rutgers University? Take a guess, they kept the $54 million despite receiving approximately a billion dollars a year from the NJ taxpayers AND having about a billion and a half dollars in their own endowment. Guess greedy Barchi just couldn’t help himself.

