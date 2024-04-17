NJ soap company gets Shark Tank investment

A Brick based soap company got an infusion of cash from one of the sharks on “Shark Tank” after being featured on the show.

If you don’t watch reality TV, Shark Tank features a panel of investors, known as “sharks,” who listen to entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas and products. The sharks then decide whether to invest in the presented ventures.

An investment from one of the sharks can be a godsend for budding inventors and entrepreneurs, giving a startup not only sorely needed cash, but mentoring for the company, as well.

That brings us to the Jersey Shore company that made it onto the show: Sorsoap of Brick. Founded by David Restiano and Dr. Dan Staats, a doctor of physical therapy.

The soap doubles as a muscle scraper, allowing athletes and other folks give themselves a muscle rub down in the shower.

The sharks they were put in front of were: Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O'Leary and Robert Herjavec.

Four of the five passed on investing and it looked the duo would leave empty-handed until Cuban stepped up and offered $100,000 in exchange for 20% of the company; Restiano and Staats tried to negotiate a little, but in the end , they accepted Cuban’s offer.

Restiano told APP.com,

That was the shark I was hoping we would get. I think he's a perfect fit for us," Restiano said Monday after spending the weekend filling orders from what he called the "Shark Tank effect." "I would have taken a deal from Mark at any number.

The episode aired last Friday.

To check it out yourself, go to sorsoap.com.

