New Jersey inventor wins big on ‘Shark Tank’

Great story that Producer Kristen shared with me this morning about a local guy who invented a "better mouse trap". Well in this case, a better way to deal with pet hair!

His name is Michael Sweigart who lives in Manalapan. His invention is called the "FurZapper". There are two main products, one that goes right in the dryer to get the pet hair off of your clothes, the other is a glove enabling you to gently groom your pets and get rid of that excess hair before it ends up on your couch.

Pet hair is one of the few downsides of having dogs in your home. Clearly this Jersey inventor gets it and wanted to help you solve a problem so you can continue to enjoy the company of your furry family member. The good news for this company is that they've hit a milestone with $4 million in revenue! A great story for sure.

Michael had also pitched FurZapper to the show "Shark Tank" and his episode aired on April 9th. He landed a deal with shark Laurie Greiner.

Congratulations to the entire team at FurZapper! Question for you is whether you even had that million dollar idea? Would love to hear about it. Hit us up on the free NJ1015 app and send me a note and you might get a mention on the air.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

