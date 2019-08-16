The Big Joe Jersey Talent Show Semi-Finals — Round One

Can you believe it's already here? Round one of the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show Semi-Finals will be Sunday night, Aug. 18 on the beach at Jenkinson's in Pt. Pleasant Beach.

It’s going to be an amazing show featuring the best amateur talent New Jersey has to offer. Join us for a great night… winners of this round will be selected by celebrity judges and will advance to the finals, happening on Sept. 1, 2019.

Celebrity judges for Sunday night will include:

Vini Lopez – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame drummer from the E Street Band.

Vincent Santoro – Jersey Shore musician (Bobby Bandiera Band) and Producer/Stage Manager of The Big Joe Henry Variety Show.

Jeff Norris – Comedian and actor (Boardwalk Empire / Oz.)

Pam McCoy – Singer Songwriter shared stage with Bruce, Bon Jovi, Bobby Bandiera and many others.

Through the years The Big Joe Jersey Talent Show has been home to over 30 contestants who currently are, or who have been on Broadway. Plus several finalist have gone on to compete in major network talent shows such as American Idol, America’s Got Talent, and The Voice.

Good luck to all the contestants and I can’t wait to see you there!