The Big Joe Jersey Talent Show Semi-Finals — Round Two

It's here! Round two of the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show Semi-Finals will be Sunday night, Aug. 25 on the beach at Jenkinson's in Pt. Pleasant Beach.

It’s going to be another amazing show featuring the best amateur talent New Jersey has to offer. Join us for a great night… winners of this round will be selected by celebrity judges and will advance to the finals, happening on Sept. 1, 2019.

Celebrity judges for round two will include:

Franke Previte – Academy Award and Golden Globe winner, wrote the soundtrack to Dirty Dancing (I’ve Had the time of My Life, Hungry Eyes.) Also in the New Jersey band Franke and the Knockouts (Sweetheart.)

Lisa Sherman – 15 years on Broadway many as the lead, former Rockette, singer songwriter.

Dennis and Judi – New Jersey 101.5's very own, and everyone's favorite, Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco!

Through the years The Big Joe Jersey Talent Show has been home to over 30 contestants who currently are, or who have been on Broadway. Plus several finalist have gone on to compete in major network talent shows such as American Idol, America’s Got Talent, and The Voice.

Good luck to all the contestants and I can’t wait to see you there!