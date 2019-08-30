The FINALS of the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show — Sept. 1, 2019

It all comes down to this! The finals of the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show will be Sunday night, Sept 1 on the beach at Jenkinson's in Pt. Pleasant Beach.

You don't want to miss this show featuring the best of the best from this year's talented group of contestants. This year one grand prize winner goes home with an amazing prize including a piano courtesy of Worldwide Piano & Music School in Edison, a professional video and multi-location photo shoot by Gellman Images and tickets to the State Theatre's Broadway Series, including Beauitful - The Carol King Musical, Jersey Boys, The Color Purple, Cats, and more!

Celebrity judges for the finals will include:

Robert John – Singer songwriter and Grammy Award nominee, (The Lion Sleeps Tonight, Sad Eyes.)

Franke Previte – Academy Award and Golden Globe winner, wrote the soundtrack to Dirty Dancing (I’ve Had the time of My Life, Hungry Eyes.) Also in the New Jersey band Franke and the Knockouts (Sweetheart.)

Lisa Sherman – 15 years on Broadway many as the lead, former Rockette, singer songwriter.

Through the years The Big Joe Jersey Talent Show has been home to over 30 contestants who currently are, or who have been on Broadway. Plus several finalist have gone on to compete in major network talent shows such as American Idol, America’s Got Talent, and The Voice.

Good luck to all the contestants and I can’t wait to see you there!