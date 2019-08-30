The FINALS of the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show — Sept. 1, 2019

(Toniann Antonelli/Townsquare Media NJ)

It all comes down to this! The finals of the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show will be Sunday night, Sept 1 on the beach at Jenkinson's in Pt. Pleasant Beach.

You don't want to miss this show featuring the best of the best from this year's talented group of contestants. This year one grand prize winner goes home with an amazing prize including a piano courtesy of Worldwide Piano & Music School in Edison, a professional video and multi-location photo shoot by Gellman Images and tickets to the State Theatre's Broadway Series, including Beauitful - The Carol King MusicalJersey BoysThe Color Purple, Cats, and more!

Celebrity judges for the finals will include:

Robert John – Singer songwriter and Grammy Award nominee, (The Lion Sleeps Tonight, Sad Eyes.)

Franke Previte – Academy Award and Golden Globe winner, wrote the soundtrack to Dirty Dancing (I’ve Had the time of My Life, Hungry Eyes.) Also in the New Jersey band Franke and the Knockouts (Sweetheart.)

Lisa Sherman – 15 years on Broadway many as the lead, former Rockette, singer songwriter.

Through the years The Big Joe Jersey Talent Show has been home to over 30 contestants who currently are, or who have been on Broadway. Plus several finalist have gone on to compete in major network talent shows such as American Idol, America’s Got Talent, and The Voice.

Good luck to all the contestants and I can’t wait to see you there!

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Events, The Big Joe Jersey Talent Show
Categories: Big Joe Henry Show, Entertainment, Talking About ..., Weekends
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top