If you see Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s name on the New Jersey ballot this election, despite his withdrawal from the presidential race, it’s due to a unique “twist” in state election law.

New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way recently declined to remove Kennedy’s name from the ballot, claiming that neither he nor his campaign formally requested to withdraw.

Other states, however, removed Kennedy after he announced that he would be ending his campaign for president.

Kennedy, who initially ran as an independent, ended his campaign and endorsed Donald Trump. The Democratic State Committee, represented by attorney Raj Parikh, attempted to remove him from New Jersey’s ballot, presenting evidence that Kennedy filed sworn affidavits in other states, like Arizona, affirming he would no longer seek office.

They argued that Kennedy’s withdrawal should apply across all states, New Jersey included. But, because each state sets its own ballot rules, New Jersey officials decided that without a direct request from Kennedy’s camp, he remained eligible on their ballot.

Is it surprising that they’ve done this? No, not at all.

In my opinion, it’s pretty simple to understand why RFK‘s name would persist on the ballot in NJ despite his objections. Since it appears there are now multiple candidates for president on your ballot, people who are uninterested in voting for Vice President Harris may see the Kennedy name on the ballot and pull the lever for him.

This is obviously a vote that may have been taken away from Donald Trump. And, as you may imagine, this could work out really well for the Democrats.

While you may spot Kennedy’s name, it’s largely a “technicality” rather than an active candidacy. Or, perhaps, it’s a clever manipulation. Either way, look carefully at your ballot because a “vote” for RFK Jr. in this state is effectively a vote for Kamala Harris.

