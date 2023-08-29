11 facts about NJ that even we didn’t know

Get ready to discover some little-known facts about the Garden State that even the most knowledgeable New Jerseyans (like us) might not know.

Our listeners shared these enlightening facts, shedding light on a side of our state that might have slipped under the radar. Yup. These are facts that even we didn’t know. And we thought we knew EVERYTHING about NJ.

🚨 State Split in Two: In 1764, New Jersey was divided into East and West Jersey by English noblemen, reuniting in 1702.

🚨 Golden School Effort: School children funded the Trenton State House's Gold Dome, raising the shine with "Dimes for the Dome."

🚨 Bridge City Legacy: Trenton exported cables for the Brooklyn Bridge and Niagara Falls, driven by John Roebling's factory.

🚨 Revolutionary Battleground: 296 Revolutionary War battles unfolded on New Jersey soil, including pivotal moments like the Battle of Princeton.

🚨 Ancient Volcano Spot: Rutan Hill in Wantage holds an extinct volcano that lay dormant for an astounding 440 million years.

🚨 Tallest Water Tower: The Union Water Sphere stands at 212 feet high, earning its claim as the world's tallest water tower.

🚨 Bill of Rights Pioneer: New Jersey led the way, being the first to sign the Bill of Rights in 1787 and ranking third in signing the Constitution.

🚨 Submarine's Debut: In 1878, the Passaic River in Paterson saw the world's first submarine launch, marking a pioneering moment.

🚨 Native American First: The initial Native American Reservation, the Brotherton Reservation, emerged in 1758 in southern New Jersey's Sussex County.

🚨 Royal Residency: Joseph Bonaparte, former King of Spain and Napoleon's older brother, owned an estate in Bordentown.

🚨 Brewery Birthplace: Hoboken proudly hosted America's inaugural brewery in 1642, marking the beginning of a brewing legacy.

