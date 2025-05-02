What do you do when you’ve already been operating a successful seafood joint in a Jersey shore town for three years? Do you rest on your laurels? Or do you look right next-door and think, hmm, what if I attach a delicious barbecue and fried chicken joint to this place?

Well, that’s exactly what Steve Marchel and Robin Kramer are doing.

Betty's Seafood Shack opened in Margate on the bay side three years ago and both locals and tourists have come to love them.

And now they’re doing something a little extra.

Open as of Friday, May 2, Betty’s BBQ and Fried Chicken is going to be serving up some real delicious Texas-style barbecue complete with St. Louis ribs, brisket, pulled pork, sandwiches and more. Plus sides like cornbread, collard greens, corn on the cob and all the fixin’s you need. That fried chicken isn’t looking so bad either.

“We are still amazed and gratified at the great response to Betty's Seafood Shack, as we enter our third year from our seasonal and year-round friends. BBBQ&FC was born from the same spirit: we are planning to offer the best in creative and flavorful Texas-style BBQ and Southern fried chicken, while using the highest quality proteins and ingredients,” Marchel said in a written statement.

Restaurants love to boast about fresh ingredients but here they absolutely mean it and live it.

"Who else uses all-natural free-range chicken tenders with the tendon removed? ... It's how Steve and I like to eat. Same goes with our prime brisket and heritage pork for our proteins," Kramer added. "We serve food that we'd be thrilled to eat as consumers."

You’ll find Betty’s at 9315-B Amherst Ave., Margate City.

Now I’ve never been too big of a seafood fan, so if you happen to see me there on Amherst you’ll find me on their barbecue side for sure.

