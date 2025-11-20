If you love Atlantic City the way I do, you already know one thing about slots. The odds stink. Everybody knows it. But if you still want to sit down, push the button, and pray to the gambling gods for a little excitement, there is actually some solid data that shows where your money goes the slowest.

CasinoCenter.com teamed up with Casino Player Magazine for their annual “Loosest Slots” awards, and honestly, the results were pretty interesting. They looked at payout percentages month by month over the last year and ranked every AC casino on how often their slots actually give money back. And surprise.

Two casinos came out on top.

Harrah’s came in at a 91% payout rate. Borgata came in at 91.03%. That may not sound like much, but in slot-machine land, those tiny decimals matter. They add up to a lot of recouped losses and a few extra hours of entertainment before your bankroll disappears.

And sliding right into the No. 3 spot is Hard Rock Atlantic City, at 90.7%. They edged out Ocean this year by a hair, since those two have been battling it out for the bronze for a while.

Here’s the Top 10 Loosest Slots in Atlantic City according to CasinoCenter’s data.

1. Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa – 91.03%

2. Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City – 91%

3. Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City – 90.7%

4. Ocean Casino Resort

5. Tropicana Atlantic City

6. Resorts Casino Hotel

7. Caesars Atlantic City

8. Golden Nugget Atlantic City

9. Bally’s Atlantic City

10. Wild Wild West Casino

If you’re going to gamble, at least tilt the odds slightly in your favor. Or as much in your favor as you can in a town where the house always wins. These numbers won’t make you rich, but they will definitely help you decide where to sit, where to avoid, and where you might actually walk out with something in your pocket instead of a tear in your eye.