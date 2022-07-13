Best places to celebrate ‘National Ice Cream Day’ in NJ

Who doesn't love ice cream? It's creamy, delicious, soothing, sweet, and refreshing. And of course, there's a "Day" dedicated to the icy summer treat.

Let's not pretend that it's healthy food. Although, you could argue that cream and milk as animal products are the healthier choices as meat, eggs, and milk are considered "complete proteins" providing all essential amino acids that your body needs.

National Ice Cream Day this year is on July 17.

The whole thing started when President Ronald Reagan declared July National Ice Cream Month back in 1974.

So celebrate with your favorite place.

Get on line, in the queue, and enjoy a truly American summer treat! And support NJ small businesses!

Halo Pub in Princeton

Gabriel's Fountain in Martinsville

Confectionately Yours in Franklin Park

Jersey Freeze in Freehold

Denville Dairy in Denville

Maple Shade Custard Stand in Maple Shade

Taylor's Ice Cream Parlor in Chester

Mackey's Orchard in Belvidere

Muller's Creamery in Toms River

