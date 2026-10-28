This is a great New Jersey fundraising event you don’t want to miss
There is an event coming up on Wednesday, November 4th for an amazing organization, and I hope you can help by being there.
Help A Great Cause At A Fun Event
I worked with the great people at MOCEANS last year, and I love the work they do, and I wanted to tell you about another wonderful event they are hosting on November 4th.
I hope you can join them for the Harvest of Hope fundraising event, taking place at Bell Works in Holmdel, on November 4th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased ahead, online.
It's a night of celebration, connection, and community spirit, and it benefits the amazing work being done by MOCEANS.
Mocean's Harvest Of Hope Event
This event is a celebration of the amazing Jersey Shore culinary scene, and it's a fantastic evening you don't want to miss.
Read More: New Jersey Is A Top 10 State For Our Restaurant Scene
If you haven't heard about the incredible work MOCEANS is doing for our community and residents, here are some of the details.
MOCEANS is a nonprofit led by people with disabilities who understand what independence really means, and are here to help everyone live independently.
What MOCEANS Is All About
The organization does a great job helping the Monmouth and Ocean County communities, and we hope you can help them do their important work.
For more information on the Harvest of Hope event, or to find out other ways to help this amazing group, just visit the MOCEANS website.
Most visited restaurants and diners in Monmouth County, NJ
Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman
How to get from Monmouth/Ocean to the Holland Tunnel without paying tolls
Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba