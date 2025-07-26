Dave Portnoy Ranks New Jersey’s Top Pizza Joints You Need To Try
It’s always a thrill when El Presidente, Dave Portnoy, of Barstool Sports gives one of his One Bite Pizza Reviews at a spot in the Garden State.
Even better when it turns out it’s one of his more higher ratings.
Dave Portnoy in New Jersey
Barstool Sports took a stroll down memory lane to find their 10 highest ranked pizza joints across the U.S.
Two of the ten top spots were located in New Jersey, which should shock no one.
Best NJ pizzerias according to Dave Portnoy
Coming in at number eight was De Lorenzo’s.
De Lorenzo’s Tomato Pies
The spot has been around since 1947.
“Good crisp,” Portnoy remarks.
When I say no flop, there is NO flop. This thing’s not even thinking of flop.
You can try out the pizza yourself. De Lorenzo’s is located at 2350 NJ-33 in Robbinville, NJ.
Very crunchy. Very firm. Very good. This rivals any day of eating pizzas I’ve ever had.
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy’s rating for De Lorenzo’s Tomato Pies is 9.2
Taking the silver medal was DeLucioa’s in Raritan.
DeLucia’s Brick Oven Pizza
Try outDelucia’s by finding them at 3 1st Ave in Raritan, NJ. They’ve serving slices since 1917.
Probably the most unique description of pizza I’ve ever heard, Portnoy is entranced.
This looks like this is a sexy girl… or guy… shaking that ass walking down the street.
Zero flop. I mean absolutely ZERO flop… The undercarriage: to die for… very cheesy. Amazing crisp.
“This is the pride of Raritan.”
“Is I the best pizza I’ve ever had? It is 100% in the conversation.”
Barstool’s Dave Portnoyt’s rating for DeLucia’s Brick Oven Pizza is 9.4
Portnoy says that the pizza is absolutely worth the drive.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.