NJ spot has some of the best pierogis

🍽 What is a pierogi?

🍽 Yelp has a list of the top 25 places in the U.S. and Canada for pierogies

🍽 One NJ restaurant made the list

What exactly is a pierogi?

The Polish treat is either boiled or pan-fried dumplings, with typical fillings that include potato, cheese, ground meat, fruits, and berries. They can be sauteed in onions, or dipped in applesauce or sour cream.

So, where can you find the best pierogis aside from your Polish grandmother’s kitchen?

Business review site, Yelp came up with a list of the top 25 places in the U.S. and Canada to grab this comforting treat.

Dumplings with potato ffolas loading...

Yelp identified businesses in the Polish, Ukrainian, Slovakian, and Modern European categories with a concentration of reviews mentioning “pierogies,” and then ranked those spots using several factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning that keyword, according to the site.

Most of the spots offered traditional pierogies. Others put a unique spin on this old-world favorite, filling them with mac and cheese and buffalo chicken. Some tried fun, odd flavors like M&M pierogies at Cop Out Pierogies in Pittsburgh, and chocolate pierogies at Tata’s in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.

Yelp found the best pierogi spots from New York to Ontario. But there was one New Jersey spot that made the top 25 list for having some of the best pierogies.

Rosa-ly Pierogi, Fairfield, NJ (Google Street View) Rosa-ly Pierogi, Fairfield, NJ (Google Street View) loading...

Where is it?

Coming in at #16 on Yelp’s Top 25 Places in the U.S. and Canada for Pierogies is Rosa-Ly Pierogi, located at 69 Route 46 West, Fairfield, Essex County.

At Rosa-Ly Pierogi, you can order a 6-pc pierogi platter, or a 12 piece, costing $8.95 and $12.95 respectively.

Choose from a variety of fillings including classic potato, potato and farmer cheese, potato and cheddar cheese, potato and American cheese, broccoli and cheddar cheese, spinach and feta cheese, farmer cheese, potato and bacon, pot cheddar cheese and bacon, pot cheddar bacon and jalapeno, buffalo chicken, meat, taco beef, pulled pork, sauerkraut, sauerkraut and mushroom, sweet potato, cabbage, sweet cheese, blueberry, strawberry, and prune.

Pierogies are served boiled or pan-fried with a choice of sauteed onions, bacon bits, melted butter, sour cream, or applesauce.

Buffalo Chicken Pierogi (Rosa-ly Pierogi, Facebook) Buffalo Chicken Pierogi (Rosa-ly Pierogi, Facebook) loading...

“At Rosa Ly-Pierogi, we’ve been crafting authentic pierogi since 1977. We use natural ingredients and a variety of fillings to create options that are healthy and delicious for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Every day, we handcraft our pierogi so they’re ready-made and convenient for you to enjoy. With over 20 flavors, you’ll be able to find one that will cure any craving. We can’t wait to share our favorite food with you,” said Greg B, owner of Rosa-Ly Pierogi on Yelp.

Customers who have eaten at Rosa-Ly Pierogi agree that these pillows of Polish perfection should have made the top 25 list.

“Grew up eating grandparents’ homemade pierogies and homemade kielbasa so I had already come in with very high standards to compare against. Wow! They do not disappoint! Enjoyed potato and farmer’s cheese pierogies with sour cream and kraut with kielbasa. So tasty I had to bring home another order to freeze for dinner during the week,” wrote one happy customer on Yelp.

Rosa-Ly Pierogi, Fairfield (Facebook) Rosa-Ly Pierogi, Fairfield (Facebook) loading...

“I ate the potato pierogies with bacon bits. It was amazing,” wrote someone else.

“There aren’t that many places where you can get fantastic pierogies in northern New Jersey, but I found one in Fairfield. I stopped in at Rosa-ly for lunch and it was excellent! I went in for an order of 6, split up with 3 sauerkraut/mushroom, and 3 cheddar, bacon and potatoes. The order was served with sour cream and onions. What a different, but delicious,” from another satisfied patron on Yelp.

The best place to get a tasty pierogi, according to Yelp is at Pierozek, 592 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn, New York. In fact, two other New York spots, one also in Brooklyn, and the other in Syracuse made the top 5 on Yelp’s list, ranking #4 and #5, respectively. Pierogi Village in Las Vegas took the #2 spot, and Soup & Sausage Bistro in Phoenix, Arizona grabbed spot #3.

Pierozek, Brooklyn (Google Street View) Pierozek, Brooklyn (Google Street View) loading...

Here are the Top 25 Pierogi places, according to Yelp

1. Pierozek (Brooklyn, New York)

2. Pierogi Village (Las Vegas, Nevada)

3. Soup & Sausage Bistro (Phoenix, Arizona)

4. Baba’s Pierogies (Brooklyn, New York)

5. Eva’s European Sweets (Syracuse, New York)

6. Ziggy’s Kielbasa House (Leander, Texas)

7. Pierogies Factory (Wheat Ridge, Colorado)

8. Pulaski Deli (Myrtle Beach, South Carolina)

9. European Dumplings Cafe (Castle Hills, Texas)

10. Little Donna’s (Baltimore, Maryland)

11. Cop Out Pierogies (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

12. Café Poland (Columbia, Missouri)

13. Staropolska Restaurant (Chicago, Illinois)

14. Prince of Pierogi Restaurant (Ephraim, Wisconsin)

15. Stash Café (Montréal, Québec)

16. Rosa-Ly Pierogi (Fairfield, New Jersey)

17. Forgotten Taste Pierogies (Moon, Pennsylvania)

18. All Pierogi Kitchen & Euro Market (Mesa, Arizona)

19. Gaufre’s & Goods (St. Augustine, Florida)

20. Big Ski’s Pierogies (Bend, Oregon)

21. Tata’s Pierogi (Elk Grove Village, Illinois)

22. The Rogi Shop (Shelton, Connecticut)

23. Polish Kitchen (Harbor Springs, Michigan)

24. Café Polonez (Toronto, Ontario)

25. Sult Pierogi Bar (Victoria, British Columbia)

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom