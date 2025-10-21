Experience has taught me: smaller houses, tighter neighborhoods, solid lighting, and a safe town vibe make all the difference when it comes to trick-or-treating — both for kids and us adults tagging along!

Growing up in Mays Landing (home of one of the best Halloween Parades in the state), I remember the houses in our neighborhood were on 1/4-acre lots or smaller. Fast forward to taking our kids out for Halloween, and we were covering half-acre properties. That’s when I learned: smaller lots = less walking = more candy. (Math that really matters on Halloween night!)

After some serious online digging and combining it with my personal NJ know-how, here’s my list of New Jersey’s best bets for a safe, fun, and candy-loaded Halloween night!

️ Towns That Bring the Magic:

️ Lambertville, Hunterdon County

All-out Halloween vibes! Decorations, lights, and super walkable streets. Just magical.

Haddonfield, Camden County

Charming Victorian homes + safe residential blocks = the ultimate spooky stroll.

Haddon Heights, Camden County

House after house after house… and most are giving out treats!

Westfield, Union County

THE go-to spot in Union County. Dudley Avenue is where the action’s at — plan ahead!

Alpine, Bergen County

Way up north and totally worth it. Expect big homes, big lots, and yup… full-size candy bars.

Chester, Morris County

Small town charm, crisp fall air, and amazing trick-or-treating energy.

️ Madison, Morris County

Vintage homes and a classic Halloween vibe… but heads up — lots of hills!

Maplewood, Essex County

Maplewood Ave is the go-to street. Hit downtown, then hit the neighborhoods.

Bordentown, Burlington County

Thompson Street decorations = WOW. Nearly every house is participating, but it gets busy fast!

Toms River, Ocean County

They host one of NJ’s best Halloween parades — it’s a full-on event!

Hackensack, Bergen County

Check out Halloween Highway on Clinton Place. It’s a full-blown spectacle!

Monroe Township, Gloucester County

Chestnut Green has a haunted house AND full-size candy bars. Need I say more?

Pitman, Gloucester County

Charming town with lots of small Victorian homes and candy-packed blocks. So much fun!

North Wildwood, Cape May County

Usually known for its summer vibes, but their trunk-or-treat event is fantastic!

️ Montclair, Essex County

Big homes, tight-knit streets, and creative decor make this a candy goldmine.

Special Mention:

️ Cape May City, Cape May County

Historic Victorian homes, twinkling lights, top-tier landscaping — walking through Cape May on Halloween is as magical as being there in the summer!

‍♀️ Before You Go…

Make sure to:

✅ Check the town’s official trick-or-treat times and dates

☂️ Look at the weather forecast

Scout out parking

Bring flashlights and stay visible!

New Jersey is packed with charming, safe, and spirited towns that go all out for Halloween. So lace up your comfiest walking shoes, grab a costume, and go make some candy memories!