NJ’s Best & Safest Towns for Trick-or-Treating
Experience has taught me: smaller houses, tighter neighborhoods, solid lighting, and a safe town vibe make all the difference when it comes to trick-or-treating — both for kids and us adults tagging along!
Growing up in Mays Landing (home of one of the best Halloween Parades in the state), I remember the houses in our neighborhood were on 1/4-acre lots or smaller. Fast forward to taking our kids out for Halloween, and we were covering half-acre properties. That’s when I learned: smaller lots = less walking = more candy. (Math that really matters on Halloween night!)
After some serious online digging and combining it with my personal NJ know-how, here’s my list of New Jersey’s best bets for a safe, fun, and candy-loaded Halloween night!
️ Towns That Bring the Magic:
️ Lambertville, Hunterdon County
All-out Halloween vibes! Decorations, lights, and super walkable streets. Just magical.
Haddonfield, Camden County
Charming Victorian homes + safe residential blocks = the ultimate spooky stroll.
Haddon Heights, Camden County
House after house after house… and most are giving out treats!
Westfield, Union County
THE go-to spot in Union County. Dudley Avenue is where the action’s at — plan ahead!
Alpine, Bergen County
Way up north and totally worth it. Expect big homes, big lots, and yup… full-size candy bars.
Chester, Morris County
Small town charm, crisp fall air, and amazing trick-or-treating energy.
️ Madison, Morris County
Vintage homes and a classic Halloween vibe… but heads up — lots of hills!
Maplewood, Essex County
Maplewood Ave is the go-to street. Hit downtown, then hit the neighborhoods.
Bordentown, Burlington County
Thompson Street decorations = WOW. Nearly every house is participating, but it gets busy fast!
Toms River, Ocean County
They host one of NJ’s best Halloween parades — it’s a full-on event!
Hackensack, Bergen County
Check out Halloween Highway on Clinton Place. It’s a full-blown spectacle!
Monroe Township, Gloucester County
Chestnut Green has a haunted house AND full-size candy bars. Need I say more?
Pitman, Gloucester County
Charming town with lots of small Victorian homes and candy-packed blocks. So much fun!
North Wildwood, Cape May County
Usually known for its summer vibes, but their trunk-or-treat event is fantastic!
️ Montclair, Essex County
Big homes, tight-knit streets, and creative decor make this a candy goldmine.
Special Mention:
️ Cape May City, Cape May County
Historic Victorian homes, twinkling lights, top-tier landscaping — walking through Cape May on Halloween is as magical as being there in the summer!
♀️ Before You Go…
Make sure to:
✅ Check the town’s official trick-or-treat times and dates
Scout out parking
Bring flashlights and stay visible!
New Jersey is packed with charming, safe, and spirited towns that go all out for Halloween. So lace up your comfiest walking shoes, grab a costume, and go make some candy memories!
