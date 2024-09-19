Indulge in the best apple pies in NJ at these 12 top spots

🍎 It's apple season in New Jersey

🍏 Fall is a great time to indulge in some hot, apple pie

🍎 Where can you find the best in NJ?

Butter, flour, sugar, and apples---the typical ingredients that make for a fresh apple pie.

The season is here for everything apple in New Jersey.

Nothing smells better than walking into a place and getting a whiff of hot, homemade apple pie out of the oven. Throw a dollop of ice cream on it and it’s a heavenly fall dessert.

Besides your own kitchen, where else in New Jersey can you get the best apple pie?

Here are 12 of the top spots

Emery's Farm (Jen Ursillo) Emery's Farm (Jen Ursillo) loading...

346 Long Swamp Rd, New Egypt

Emery’s has been around for over 70 years. Their famous pies are baked daily 7 days a week. As far as apple pie, they have a variety of them: apple, apple crumb, apple cranberry, caramel apple walnut, apple maple, and no-sugar-added apple pies. They also have apple loaves and muffins, too.

Delicious Orchards (Google Street View) Delicious Orchards (Google Street View) loading...

320 NJ-34, Colts Neck

It should be no surprise that Delicious Orchards made the list of having the best apple pie in New Jersey.

All the baked goods at Delicious Orchards are made on-premise in their scratch bakery. As soon as you walk in, you’ll get hit with the wafting smell of their famous apple cider donuts.

But if it’s a pie you want, Delicious Orchards’ 9-inch apple pie is made with two pounds of fresh sliced Ida red apples.

Terhune Orchards Terhune Orchards loading...

330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton

Farm fresh ingredients at Terhune Orchards are used to make their tasty pies and other desserts.

One of their most popular desserts is their deep-dish, plump, apple crisp filled with Terhune Orchards apples, and topped with a crumbly streusel topping of brown sugar and cinnamon. Try the traditional apple, apple-blueberry, or apple-cranberry options.

Mama’s Apple Cake, apple cider donuts, and Terhune Orchard’s 9-inch and 10-inch pies are a must-try.

They even offer a pie fundraiser for schools, PTAs, sports teams, and more. You’ll get a group discount off the retail prices of each pie. Collect orders, pick the pies up at the farm and you’re good to go.

Wemrock Orchards (Google Street View) Wemrock Orchards (Google Street View) loading...

100 Wemrock Rd, Freehold

Grandma’s recipes are still used today at Wemrock Farms. All pies are made at the orchard and no preservatives are added.

“We still peel all of our apples for our apple pies; we only use fresh or frozen fresh fruits for our other fruit pies; and we still hand roll and hand crimp all of our crusted topped pies,” according to the website.

Choose from traditional apple, apple crumb, French Apple (walnuts and raisins), sugar-free apple, and apple cranberry 9-inch pies.

Want to bake your own apple pie? Pie shells and dough balls are available so you can make your own pie and goodies.

(Robyn Mackenzie, ThinkStock) (Robyn Mackenzie, ThinkStock) loading...

150 Main St, Manasquan

On Main Street in Manasquan, you’ll find the Sunburst Pie Company. There are five and nine-inch varieties available topped with crumbs or a flaky crust and filled with seasonal fruits, like apples.

“Each pie’s top is marked with a sunburst. Years ago, the owner, Jay McConville baked an apple pie for his mother and carved the shape into the crust. Now, it is his signature,” the Asbury Park Press reports.

All the pies are made from scratch and the apples are cut by hand at Sunburst.

Battleview Orchards (Google Street View) Battleview Orchards (Google Street View) loading...

91 Wemrock Rd, Freehold

Battleview Orchards has been owned and operated by the Applegate Family since 1908. Besides picking your own fruit, the country store is open all year long where you can purchase freshly baked apple cider donuts and apple pies.

Traditional apple-flavored pies are offered all year long. In the fall, there are also apple cranberry, and caramel apple walnut crumb pies to indulge in, if you choose.

Penza's Pies (Google Street View) Penza's Pies (Google Street View) loading...

391 US-206, Hammonton

Tis the season for apple pies at Penza’s. The pies are all homemade and there are many apple combination pies to choose from.

The Double Crust Apple is as American as it gets. The Apple Crumb has crumb on top instead of a top crust. The Apple Cranberry pie has dark chocolate in every form. The Apple Blueberry pie has chocolate layers of cake and mousse and covered in chocolate ganache. The Apple Cherry features yellow cake with white frosting, and topped with fresh cherries and apples.

Mackey's Orchard's Mile High Apple Pie Mackey's Orchard's Mile High Apple Pie loading...

284 County Road 519, Belvidere

It’s literally called an apple bakery at Mackey’s. It first opened in the early 1980s. Robert and Beatrice Mackey began with their famous apple cider donuts and apple pies.

Mackey’s is home to its famous “Mile High Apple Pie.” It’s made with five to six pounds of apples per pie and it’s piled super high. They also offer a smaller version of the big pie as well as a large and small apple crumb pie and apple cake.

Alstede Farms (Google Street View) Alstede Farms (Google Street View) loading...

1 Alstede Farms Ln, Chester

Alstede Farms is a pick-your-own in Chester, New Jersey.

But, if it’s apple pie you crave, then pick up their 10-inch Harvest Apple Pie. It’s an all-time favorite among visitors. Fresh-picked apples are baked with a flaky, buttery crust. Their pies are available in their farm store or by special order.

(Google Maps) (Google Maps) loading...

133 Church Rd, Medford

Besides picking your own apples from early September to early October at the farm, you can also purchase homemade apple pies at the farmhouse.

Since 1985, when Johnson’s baked its first apple pie, word got out about their farm market that prepares fresh food for families to enjoy together.

Dreyer Farms (Google Street View) Dreyer Farms (Google Street View) loading...

831 Springfield Ave, Cranford

Since 1904 Dreyer Farms has developed a rich history and is embedded in the history of Cranford.

Come check out the farm and enjoy an apple pie at their bakery made with fresh sliced apples, wheat flour, sugar, and water as the top ingredients.

Apple pie with slice and fresh apples istetiana loading...

9 E Main St # 1, Moorestown

The Pie Lade Café has been a local, family-owned café in Moorestown since 2008. Pie started it all but the café also offers a variety of other baked goodies like scones, muffins, and apple cider donuts.

Choose between a slice of pie or a whole pie. Apple pies are made in a buttery, flaky crust, homemade graham cracker crust, or a chocolate Oreo crust. “We use local fresh fruit whenever possible and offer whatever pie your heart desires. Flavors vary each day,” the website says.

Whether you bake an apple pie from scratch or buy a homemade apple pie from a local farm or bakery in New Jersey, simply enjoy the season of apples this fall.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom