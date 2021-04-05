Best Jersey Instagrams to follow

As much as we New Jerseyans love living here, we’d be lying if we said we never get bored. It can often get old driving down the same road each day to get the kids from school, or ordering the same entree each week at my local Italian spot. If you often feel the same way, it’s time to head over to Instagram and follow some New Jersey based bloggers. Not only are their posts relatable, but they run the show when it comes to finding new and exciting things to do around New Jersey. Here are a few pages that’ll make you turn on your post notifications:

@Nj_bucketlist

New Jersey Bucket List is the best page if you are looking to have an adventure around New Jersey. The account focuses on showing trendy places to eat around New Jersey, as well as spots around the state to hang out with friends. Each location is captioned with a short explanation and review of the experience, so that you know what to expect before choosing to go. The account also loves taking suggestions from its followers, so if you have any ideas about places people should visit, you can throw in your own two cents.

@NJmom

You will never have a boring weekend with your family again after following NJmom. From restaurants to parks to other fun activities this page has it all and more. What’s unique about NJmom is that the Instagram page has several highlights depending on what you are looking to do. For example you can click on their guides section, which has different suggestions for best farms in New Jersey or best hiking trails. Seriously anything you dream of doing in New Jersey, this account has you covered.

@Visit_Nj

Visit_NJ is definitely the page to follow if you have friends coming into town and want to find better ways to entertain them. The account runs in a unique way as the feed is basically a competition between different spots in NJ to see which is best. There are weekly brackets surrounding different topics such as best diner, hoagie, etc, and while it’s fun to vote in the brackets it’s even more fun to go check out the winner.

@newjerseymemes

While we love being New Jerseyans, we don’t love everything about the state of New Jersey. New Jersey Memes posts relatable and hilarious quotes that make New Jersey residents feel a greater sense of community. From jokes about the highway to taxes, this account will leave you laughing . And in addition to their humor, they also use their account for good by highlighting small businesses in New Jersey and drawing attention to anything “New Jersey” that deserves a little more recognition.

