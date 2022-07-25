15 of the best fall festivals you can look forward to in NJ in 2022

Pumpkins, vibrant-colored leaves, hot apple cider, hoodies, and firepits. These are the many things associated with fall in New Jersey.

Yes, it’s still summer, and steaming hot. But it’s not too early to think about and plant out what festivals to take the family to this autumn.

There is a ton going on up and down the state from pumpkin and apple festivals to Italian festivals, bark-in-the-park fests, and Oktoberfests.

These are 15 of the best 2022 fall festivals happening in the Garden State.

Scotch Plains

St. Bart’s Unico Italian Festival



2032 Westfield Ave, Scotch Plains, NJ



https://sbuitalianfestival.com/



Date: Sept. 2-5



Time: TBA



Cost: Free

Authentic Italian food, rides, raffles, games, and live music

Vernon

Great Pumpkin Festival



Heaven Hill Farm, Vernon, NJ



https://heavenhillfarm.com/events/great-pumpkin-festival/



Date: Sept. 10 – Nov. 6



Time: TBA



Cost: TBA

There will be 40+ activities including a mad scientist-themed corn maze, pedal carts, gem mining, carnival rides, paintball range, apple cannons, sand art, pig races, and more. Plus, food concessions with apple cider donuts, gourmet chocolate, and candy apples.

Woodstown

South Jersey Apple Fest



Salem County Fairgrounds, 735 Harding Highway (Route 40), Woodstown, NJ



https://www.sjapplefest.com/SJ-Apple-Fest.html



Date: Sept. 10-11



Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days



Cost: $5 for parking

This apple-themed festival includes live music and a DJ, artists, food, wine sampling, craft making for children, train rides, antiques, an apple dessert contest, a fall home, and garden show, and much more.

Mays Landing

Bark in the Park Festival



4H Fairgrounds, 3210 NJ-50, Mays Landing, NJ



https://abseconvet.com/upcoming-events



Date: Sept. 17 (rain date: Sept 18)



Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Cost: TBA

This dog-friendly fall festival includes a dog show, kid and dog pie eating contests, raffle baskets, food trucks, pony rides, and more. Proceeds will benefit Absecon Veterinary Hospital’s non-profit veterinary bill assistance program called Laddie’s Legacy. Laddie was a Maine Coon kitty that was surrendered to the hospital because his owner could not pay for increasing medical fees.

Roseland

Roseland Greekfest 2022



Ss Nicholas, Constantine and Helen Greek Church, 80 Laurel Ave., Roseland, NJ



http://roselandgreekfest.com/index.html



Date: Sept. 23-25



Time: Fri. 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., Sat. 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., Sun. 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Cost: Food menus have prices and each boutique differs

This is a true Greekfest with lots of Greek food including Spanakopita, lamb shank, and baklava plus a coffee bar, live outdoor Greek music, and tons of boutiques to go shopping.

Glassboro

Glassboro Craft Beer Festival 2022



Glassboro Town Square, 1 West High Street, Glassboro, NJ



https://glassborobeerfest.com/



Date: Sept. 24



Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.



Cost: $50

When they say beer, they mean beer. There will be over 40 brewery vendors in attendance, plus more than a dozen food and craft vendors, and live music to make this the perfect way to spend an autumn Saturday in New Jersey.

Seaside Heights

Rock The Farm



Grant Ave., Seaside Heights, NJ



https://www.rockthefarmnj.com/



Date: Sept. 24



Time: 11:45 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.



Cost: $40 and $45 at the gate. Kids 10 and under are free.

For 10 hours, fall festival-goers will enjoy a beer and wine garden, unique food trucks, a kid zone with face painting, balloon art, a foam dance floor, and a braid bar. There will be live music featuring cover bands from artists Fleetwood Mac, Red Hot Chili Peppers, AC/DC, ELO, Eagles, Billy Joel, Carole King, Alanis Morrissette, ZZ Top, and Bon Jovi.

Cape May

Fall 2022 Exit Zero Jazz Festival



Exit Zero Ferry Park, 1200 Lincoln Blvd., Cape May, NJ



https://www.exitzerojazzfestival.com/



Date: Sept. 29 – Oct. 2



Time: 7 p.m.



Cost: 3-day admission: $180. Single-day tickets: $65

If you love jazz, then you’ll love this festival. The three-day musical feast features hundreds of musicians and attracts thousands of visitors every year. International touring artists perform on two outdoor stages in Exit Zero Ferry Park, overlooking the Delaware Bay. One minute you might be listening to a New Orleans brass band, and the next, a 22-piece Brazilian drum bloco, according to the website.

Galloway

Oktoberfest



Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Rd., Galloway, NJ



https://www.historicsmithville.com/smithville-events/oktoberfest/



Date: Oct. 1-2



Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Cost: TBA

More than 100 crafters, live music, an international food court, carousel rides, paddleboats, and more, round out this incredible festival. Plus, there will be kids’ activities such as the famous giant jumping house, duck pond game, and face painting.



The village’s 60 shoppes, train, 7 eateries, and antique arcades will also be open for business. There will also be nonprofit organizations on hand with raffles, information, and items for sale.

Hightstown

The Annual Hightstown Harvest Fair and Tricentennial Anniversary



Hightstown Memorial Park, N. Main St., Hightstown, NJ



http://www.hightstownfair.org/



Date: Oct. 1



Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Cost: TBA

It’s a day filled with small businesses, local artists, live entertainment, crafters, children’s activities, tons of food, ride, and more. The festival is designed to bring awareness to the community, bring commerce to local businesses and sponsors, and provide fun for kids, according to the website.

Hawthorne

Paws in the Park



Goffle Brook Park, Hawthorne, NJ



https://visitnj.org/nj-events/paws-park-0

Date: Oct. 8 (Rain date: Oct. 9)



Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Cost: TBA

The 6th annual Paws in the Park fall festival features demonstrations by the Sheriff’s K-9 Unit, the Mounted Patrol, a blessing of the animals, pet adoptions, pet contests, raffles, food trucks, vendors for pets, and their people, and a beer garden.

Woodstown

South Jersey Pumpkin Show Fall Festival



Salem County Fairground, 760 Harding Hwy., Woodstown, NJ



https://www.sjpumpkinshow.com/



Date: Oct. 8-9



Time: Oct 8: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Oct 9: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Cost: TBA

This two-day festival features all things associated with autumn: A Fall Home show, hayrides, pumpkin pie by the slice, Little Miss and Mister Pumpkin Show, giant pumpkin tower, mums for sale, food trucks, over 125 craftsmen, wine sampling, amusement rides, New Jersey’s largest baked pumpkin pie, a pumpkin dessert contest, scarecrows, and so much more.

South Toms River

The 4th Annual South Toms River Foodtrucks and Craft Beer Festival



100 Atlantic City Boulevard, South Toms River, NJ



https://visitnj.org/nj-events/south-toms-river-annual-foodtrucks-and-craft-beer-festival



Date: Oct. 8



Time: 12 noon to 9 p.m.



Cost: TBA

This fall festival features craft beer, food trucks, vendors, demos, auctions, live music, and fireworks!

Chatsworth

Chatsworth Cranberry Festival



3980 Main Street, Chatsworth, NJ



https://www.cranfest.info/



Date: Oct. 15-16



Time: TBA



Cost: N/A

Always the third full weekend in October, this Cranberry Festival screams “fall.” Get a jump start on holiday shopping with over 150 vendors on hand, many featuring unique, handmade items, food vendors, wine tastings, live music, and yes, fresh New Jersey cranberries.

Tewksbury

Tewksbury Harvest Festival



Christie Hoffman Farm Park, 108 Fairmount Rd, W., Califon, NJ



https://www.tewksburyharvestfest.com/



Date: Sept. 24 (Rain date: Sept. 25)



Time: 12 noon to 5 p.m.



Cost: $20 per car

This dog-friendly festival is a fundraiser for the Tewksbury First and Rescue Squad. There will be crafts, food trucks, hayrides, a pie contest, a car show, a beer garden, a cornhole tournament, a silent auction, and more.

There are so many more festivals, of course happening in The Garden State. These just give you a taste of all the fun the state has to offer this fall.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

