These are 12 best employers in New Jersey according to workers

The latest roundup of New Jersey's favorite employers is out — and among the top 10 companies, three are also headquartered in New Jersey.

For a sixth year, Forbes created its annual list, in partnership with market research firm Statista.

More than 160,000 U.S. employees were surveyed, among companies that each have at least 500 workers.

Respondents were asked “how likely they were to recommend their employer on a scale of zero to 10.”

Five of the top 15 companies have headquarters in New Jersey, so we added two as "bonus" mentions below.

These are 12 best NJ companies to work for Forbes has issued its list of Best Employers By State 2024, put together with market research firm Statista. Employees were surveyed about their own companies of 500 or more, plus places worked recently. Five of the top 15 additionally have headquarters in NJ. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

All three of the top 10 companies that have headquarters in New Jersey have existed for generations: TD Bank (founded in 1855), Merck (founded in 1891) and Johnson & Johnson (founded in New Brunswick in 1886).

Workers surveyed by Forbes and Statista were also asked to rank other employers they’d worked for within the past two years.

Respondents also weighed in on organizations they were familiar with within their industry or through loved ones who worked there.

Other companies with New Jersey headquarters that ranked within the top 30: Atlantic Health System, Selective Insurance, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, Bayada Home Health Care, New Jersey Transit, Automatic Data Processing and Inspira Health Network.

Completed surveys were tallied and used to create a scoring system — organizations that received the highest scores in each state made the rankings.

A total of 1,294 organizations were recognized this year.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom