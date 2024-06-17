2024 list: The best companies to work for in New Jersey
Some companies go above and beyond for their workers.
A handful of businesses in New Jersey are so employee-focused, they just made the cut for a 2024 list of the "best companies to work for" in the country, from U.S. News & World Report.
The list of 300 businesses consists of publicly-traded companies that have had at least 75 reviews on Glassdoor by U.S. users over the past few years.
Using several data points, the publication ultimately based its score on six metrics:
⚫ Quality of pay and benefits
⚫ Work-life balance and flexibility
⚫ Job and company stability
⚫ Physical and psychological comfort
⚫ Belongingness and esteem
⚫ Career opportunities and professional development
“Prospective and current employees understand the significant impact their employer has on their quality of life,” Carly Chase, vice president of careers at U.S. News & World Report, said in a statement with the release of the new list. “Whether a new grad seeking a company to launch their career, an established professional looking for a change or an HR professional researching the strengths of their company and others, Best Companies to Work For provides a central space to see which companies are meeting their employees’ needs best.”
Eight of the 300 spots belong to companies based in the Garden State.
ADP (Roseland) — Management services company
Anywhere (Madison) — Real estate company
Bristol Myers Squibb (Princeton) — Biopharmaceutical company
Certara (Princeton) — Pharmaceutical company
OceanFirst Bank (Red Bank) — Financial services
Organon (Jersey City) — Pharmaceutical company
Verisk (Jersey City) — Analytics and risk assessment firm
Wiley (Hoboken) — Publishing company
