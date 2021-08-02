‘Best day of his life': NJ man linked to Capitol riot turned in by coworkers

A UPS employee in New Jersey is facing federal charges after an anonymous tip and multiple coworkers notified the FBI that he allegedly participated in the siege on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Donald Smith is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, according to U.S. Department of Justice documents.

More than a dozen New Jerseyans have been charged in connection with their alleged involvement at the Capitol.

Get our free mobile app

The FBI said that on or about Jan. 9, it received an anonymous tip claiming that Smith had stormed the Capitol, had "videos on his phone and was bragging about it at work." Subsequently, a person who identified themselves as Smith's coworker told the agency, "He says he was in [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi's office and that it was the best day of his life. I do not condone these actions and would like to report him."

At least three other people came forward identifying Smith as a UPS employee, specifically referencing a gray scarf he regularly wore to work and was allegedly seen wearing on surveillance.

So far the FBI has only able to interview two of the four non-anonymous witnesses.

Cell phone data showed Smith traveling from Lindenwold to Washington D.C. on the morning of the 6th, and returning to Lindenwold that night, according to the FBI.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

LOOK: 20 Fascinating Photos From the First Modern Olympic Games in 1896 To celebrate the history of international sports cooperation, Stacker took a look back at that groundbreaking event in Athens, when the modern Olympics were born in 1896. Keep reading to learn more about the athletes, spectators, and sports at that iconic event.

NJ towns and their nicknames