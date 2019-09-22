UPS looks to hire 11,000-plus employees for 2019 holidays

It may not feel like it, but the holiday season is practically around the corner.

So what does that mean? That a lot of seasonal jobs are available and companies are starting their search now. One of the companies that will need a ton of seasonal employees is UPS because let's face it, people order their presents online now more than ever.

UPS is looking to hire nearly 11,000 employees throughout New Jersey, and that includes part-time pack handler positions and full-time delivery driver positions, RLS Media reports.

According to UPS, tractor-trailer and package care drivers start at $20.50/hour, pay for pack handlers start at $14/hour and driver helpers start at $14/hour.

