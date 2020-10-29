I know so many NJ people, especially young people, who have been furloughed, fired, or had their hours cut due to the COVID-19 shutdown, and are really distraught.

There’s nothing that can make you feel motivated like finding a new job. It’s like a new lease on life. Sitting around and being bummed is hugely detrimental to your mental health. I urge you to take a quick look at some of the reviews on indeed.com, and you can get an idea of how much people enjoy working at UPS. They talk about everything from how great the coworkers are, to how good the vibes are and what a great career choice it is.

“Wake up every early mornings coming into work ready to start your day. Interacting with great co-workers who bring nothing but good vibes around. Your basically on your own at the job but there always someone there ready to help.” “Working for UPS is a really good career choice. ... If you want a good career that doesn’t require a degree and are willing to work hard then being a UPS driver is great. It can be long hours (especially in December), but it pays great. It can be physically demanding, but it does generally keep you in shape” “Management was hands off - you were given a task and left to complete it with no one standing over you”

This is the time of year where UPS goes on a hiring binge, getting ready for the uber-busy holiday season. And this year is no different. They are getting ready to hire nearly 4,000 people and you could be one of the next. Maybe your job situation has changed recently, due to the pandemic. You may like the idea of a job that doesn’t require you to come in to close contact with large groups of people (actually, not even SMALL groups of people!).

Or maybe you’re just plain old out-of-a-job, and want to try something completely different. It’s possible that you would’ve never thought of working at UPS before. But COVID-19 has changed our attitudes about a lot of things. Judging by some of the reviews I’ve seen as well as evidence from people I know who work or have worked there, this is a fantastic company where benefits are good there’s loads of room for growth. Plus, the money can be great and you don’t need a degree.

The company is holding a series of virtual job fairs. This cool high-tech job application process can be accessed here. I urge you to consider checking out the reviews and applying for a job at this great American company. Especially if you’re in the pandemic doldrums. A new future and new goals can really help to lift you up.