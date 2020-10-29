If your job got eliminated or at least put on hold because of the pandemic, there are job opportunities for you: UPS is hiring for the holiday season in New Jersey. The shipping/delivery company is holding its “Brown Friday” to help staff positions for the upcoming busy season. According to the company’s website:

“UPS Brown Friday has become an annual tradition,” UPS Chief Human Resources Officer Charlene Thomas said in a statement. “For tens of thousands of Americans, it’s an opportunity to land one of the country’s best seasonal jobs, with the potential to turn into a career. Many of those who attend one of our job fairs this Friday will be hired by Monday, and many of those hired will be offered permanent jobs when the holidays are over.”

There will be three in-person job fairs in New Jersey: one in Monroe, one in Lawnside, one in Mount Olive and one in Parsippany. The Monroe, Mount Olive and Parsippany events are virtual while the Lawnside fair is in person. The company says it will hire over 4,000 workers in the New York/New Jersey area. The interviews and on the spot job offers will be made for the following positions: warehouse associates, driver helpers, personal vehicle drivers.

To apply, you need to go to the jobs part of the UPS website, search for a job in your area and then request an interview. If you can’t participate in the virtual job fair, you can apply for a job here. The company says it will hire 100,000 people nationally through 250 job fairs.

