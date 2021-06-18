Video was released Friday showing a New Jersey gym owner punching a police officer during the Capitol insurrection of Jan. 6.

Scott Fairlamb, a former MMA wrestler who owned a gym in Pompton Lakes, was charged in January as one in a growing list of New Jersey residents tied to the Capitol violence.

He is facing federal charges of civil disorder; assaulting a federal officer; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; carrying a dangerous weapon; violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.

Complaints available to the public have contained images and screen shots of those being charged but not videos. A judge, however, ordered the Justice Department to release the footage to CNN and other media outlets.

The video released of Fairlamb shows two officers with "MPDC" on their helmets that covered their faces walking through the crowd outside the Capitol as insults are shouted at them. A third officer starts to follow them but is pushed by Fairlamb.

Fairlamb then punches the officer who stumbles but regains his footing and continues to walk through the crowd.

Attorney Harley Breite told NBC 4 New York in February that Fairlamb, who also has leukemia, suffered a heart attack at the Hudson County Jail where he is still being held. He is a resident of the Stockholm section of Hardyston in Sussex County.

Fairlamb also was accused of threatening Missouri U.S. Rep. Cori Bush in June before the Democrat was elected to her first term in Congress in November.

Fairlamb's brother, Preston Fairlamb III, once led security for then-first lady Michele Obama.

