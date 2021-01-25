Brother of NJ man at D.C. riot worked Secret Service for Obama

The New Jersey MMA fighter and gym owner charged in connection with the Capitol riot is the brother of a Secret Service agent who once led security for then-first lady Michele Obama.

Scott Fairlamb, of Sussex County, is one of nine people from New Jersey who have been charged by the FBI. He was spotted in several videos submitted to the FBI, including one in which he is seen shoving and punching a police officer's head, according to the criminal complaint.

Fairlamb also was accused of threatening a Missouri politician in June before she was elected to her first term in Congress in November.

CNN was first to report that Fairlamb's brother, Preston Fairlamb III, was close enough to the first lady to merit a mention in her book "Becoming."

"All of us grew close to our agents over time. Preston Fairlamb led my detail then," Michelle Obama wrote in her 2018 book.

The first lady also attended the memorial service for Preston's father, who died in 2012. According to Preston "Jay" Fairlamb Jr.'s obituary, he was a retired State Police trooper and a member of the Rolling Thunder and the Blue Knights motorcycle groups.

The Secret Service did not immediately return New Jersey 101.5's request late Monday afternoon for information about Preston Fairlamb's job status.

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., on Sunday revealed that Fairlamb "threatened her life on social media" and called it an example of "white supremacy in action." Her Twitter message included a screenshot of a Facebook post in which Fairlamb reportedly wrote "@coribush, you're full of s**t, shoulda lit you a** up."

Fairlamb's post included an image of a tweet by Bush showing a picture of a man holding an automatic weapon headed "to our destination."

"I don’t want to think about what would’ve happened had he found me that day," Bush said on Sunday.

"Time and time again, our systems fail to protect Black folks like me. This is a moment of reckoning for our country. If we are to ever achieve true safety and justice, we must dismantle white supremacy," she said in her statement.

The New Jersey Herald was first to report about Bush's tweet.

