Chowhound is a foodie site that’s been around for nearly 30 years. They recently took a little walk on the wild side and named the best place for not food but cocktails in every state.

Where could it be?

Right away, you might think of your favorite neighborhood bar where they have a heavy pour giving you your money’s worth, or maybe that down-the-shore club with the creative drinks with glow sticks.

Ultimately, you would probably guess that the bar voted best cocktail joint in New Jersey would be something very high-end.

Perhaps a selective door policy, strict dress code, etc.. The kind of place that I would rarely go to, frankly.

But let me let you in on a little secret. Chowhound’s pick for the New Jersey place with the most outstanding cocktails is probably not what you’d picture.

Imagine a place with deer heads mounted on walls.

Picture a restaurant with dim lighting where you might swear you were in Tennessee when you spot venison tarrare and elk short ribs on the menu.

The Archer Bar

It’s called Archer, and it’s in Jersey City.

Yes, I too was surprised, but looking at their menu and their creative house cocktails, I can see why they received the high praise.

How good does their Golden Remnant sound, made with bourbon, amontillado, sherry, date, and sassafras?

Or a Velour Eclipse made with Armagnac, aged rum, vermut rojo, and black sesame?

The Archer Bar has been around for ten years now, and you’ll find it at 176 Newark Ave, Jersey City.

If you’d like to experience their masterful mixology, they have a happy hour every weekday from 5pm to 7pm and they often have live music that is said to not obnoxiously drown out the conversation.

Cheers!

