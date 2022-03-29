Bergen County, NJ juvenile arrested on child porn charges

A juvenile in Bergen County has been arrested on child pornography charges.

According to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, the minor also used a smartphone camera to record an area of a public restroom.

During the course of an internet child pornography investigation, members of the county Cyber Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at the residence of the juvenile on March 24, the prosecutor's office said.

According to officials, the defendant used the web to view, download, and possess more than 1,000 digital files involving prepubescent and pubescent children. The children were nude and/or involved in sexually explicit situations. The juvenile also used the internet to share the illegal files, officials said.

The juvenile was released to a guardian and is scheduled for a first appearance in Family Court in Hackensack.

The defendant was charged as a juvenile delinquent with second-degree distribution of child pornography, second-degree possession of child pornography, and third-degree invasion of privacy.

The name of the juvenile is not being released because of his age.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Update: NJ arrests in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot A year later, more than 20 people from New Jersey have been charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.