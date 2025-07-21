A 68-year-old Bergen County doctor has been accused of inappropriately touching a female patient during a visit to his office.

Richard Tancer was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

On Friday, Little Ferry Police contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit about an alleged sexual assault.

The incident was reported that same day, as having happened at Tancer’s work office.

Family Medical Group is located at 18 Redneck Ave. in Little Ferry.

Family Medical Center patient accuses doctor of sexual contact (Google Maps) Family Medical Center patient accuses doctor of sexual contact (Google Maps) loading...

Tancer, a Montville resident, was arrested in his hometown, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Tancer was being held at the Bergen County Jail, pending a first appearance in Superior Court in Hackensack.

Anyone with relevant information was urged to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at 201-226-5532.

Middlesex County arrest criminal charges East Brunswick (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Perth Amboy doctor accused of raping, groping multiple patients

A Middlesex County doctor was initially arrested in February 2023, when two female patients accused him of inappropriate sexual contact at his urgent care office in Perth Amboy.

By this summer, Gurvindra Johal had been indicted on two counts of second-degree sexual assault and 11 counts of fourth-degree sexual contact.

A state grand jury reviewed evidence against Johal, a Colonia resident, gathered by the state Attorney General's Office, from victims in three counties.

NJ gynecologist had license suspended over allegations of sexual abuse

Late last year, a Mercer County obstetrician and gynecologist had his license to practice medicine suspended, after being accused of sexually abusing two female patients.

Two different women said that Bruce Pierce had inappropriately touched them during exams at the Delaware Valley OBGYN and Princeton Midwifery in Lawrenceville.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance. Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom