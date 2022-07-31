Bergen County assistant prosecutor killed in motorcycle crash

HACKENSACK — An assistant prosecutor for Bergen County has been identified as the victim of a motorcycle crash on Friday afternoon.

Avon Morgan, 38, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after the crash at around 3:52 on Essex Street, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. Officials did not release further details of the crash.

The crash occurred at a railroad crossing and delayed the Pascack Valley Line for several hours, but NorthJersey.com reported that it did not involve a train.

Morgan's motorcycle and an SUV collided, The Daily Voice reported. The driver of the SUV was reportedly taken to the same hospital for neck pains.

In a statement, Musella called Morgan's death "sudden and devastating."

"It is a professional and personal loss, as Avon was a talented and hard-working young trial attorney with a bright future, but it was his constant smile and positive attitude that made him beloved by defense attorneys and judges, as well as by all of us at the BCPO," Musella said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office publicly announced Morgan's passing on social media.

"It is with profound sadness that BCPO announces the sudden passing of our colleague and friend, Assistant Prosecutor Avon Morgan. Avon will be missed by everyone who had the opportunity to know him."

Morgan joined the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office in 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile. He graduated from New York Law School in 2013.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.